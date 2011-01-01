Subscribe to Newsletter

To subscribe to our newsletter simply add your email below. A confirmation email will be sent to you!

Please consider a small donation to help cover the cost of this news outlet. Thank you.

 

LEARN MORE ABOUT AGENDA 21
& THE WILDLANDS PROJECT
at the NWRI.ORG website. 

US Counties, Cities, begin to listen to citizens and withdraw from ICLEI

List of US Cities & Counties having membership in ICLEI

«

Water-rights decision could have disastrous consequences for Washington families, workers

WA State Senate majority reacts to report detailing economic impact of Hirst

News release issued by Kimberly Wirtz, Senate Majority Coalition Caucus 

 OLYMPIA, WA – 9/14/2017  The Senate Majority Coalition Caucus shared the following statement in response to a report released today by the Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW) detailing the statewide economic impact of the Hirst water-rights decision.

  Some of the details revealed in the study include:

  • $6.9 billion lost in economic activity each year in Washington, predominantly in rural communities
  • $452.3 million in lost employee wages due to the impacts of Hirstannually
  • Nearly 9,300 lost jobs (FTEs) in rural Washington,  annually
  • $392.7 million in lost taxes to state and local governments, annually
  • $4.59 billion in losses to the construction industry, annually
  • $37 billion in lost property values in areas impacted by Hirst
  • $346 million in property taxes shifted to other properties in Washington

  Sen. Mark Schoesler, majority leader, R-Ritzville, had this to say:

  “The Democrats can no longer ignore the Hirst decision. They like to pretend a Hirst fix doesn’t matter as much as the capital budget, but this study shows clearly that the annual negative economic impact far exceeds the cost of a temporary delay in state building projects.

 “The $6.9 billion in economic activity that would be lost every year that Hirst remains in effect is absolutely unacceptable. Every district would suffer.”

  Sen. Randi Becker, caucus chair, R-Eatonville, said:

  “The details in this study are staggering and I hope Democrats and their special interest groups read it and accept that it underscores the need for an immediate and permanent solution to this unnecessary dilemma.

  “The people of Washington feel the pain of not having a capital budget right now, but it pales in comparison to the pain of postponing the Hirst solution we already negotiated with the House. They had six demands and we agreed to five. That’s compromise. Time for some compromise on their part.”

    The MCC has argued since January that a solution to Hirst is crucial to the economic growth of rural Washington and has promised that a capital budget will not pass the Senate until Democrats agree to a Hirst fix.

  Alternatively, the governor and the House have succumbed to the pressure of special interest groups who are bargaining for veto power over water-rights permit applications. Democrats only agreed to negotiate a solution in May and have refused to compromise on this singular demand that would mean relinquishing the sovereignty over water decisions statewide.

  Read the BIAW study here: http://ow.ly/Xwoc30f6Cul

Read Sen. Warnick’s letter here: http://ow.ly/3EXf30f6C2l

 

 

Visit the Majority Colition Caucus online at www.MajorityCoalitionCaucus.org and follow on Twitter @WashingtonMCC.

In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, any copyrighted work in this message is distributed under fair use without profit or payment for non-profit research and educational purposes only. [Ref. http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml]

Search Citizen Review ARCHIVES for keywords, stories

 

Search Citizen Review
(Current News - from Jan. 2012 to present)

Note about Searching this Website

If you wish to use this website to research by topic or keyword, there are TWO search engines - one for the current stories as posted in our Wordpress format, and the ARCHIVE search engines, which goes back in time to 1999.  Be sure to use both to access stories relative to your search that covers both time periods. - Ed.

In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, any copyrighted work in this message is distributed under fair use without profit or payment for non-profit research and educational purposes only. [Ref. http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml]

Home | Donate | Subscribe | Contact Us

Copyright © 1993 - 2017. All Rights Reserved Citizen Review Online.

Designed by Dynamic Graphics Website Development.