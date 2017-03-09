The New Elwha Bridge and Rest Stop? by Pearl Rains Hewett

Posted on

The New Elwha Bridge and Rest Stop?

Who knew? What Rest Stop?



Clallam County Code 31.06.060 Transportation policies

(a) Encourage the Washington State Department of Transportation to retain all of their properties adjoining Highway 101 for future use as rest stops, scenic pullouts, roadside parks and….



We all know now, So, Let’s plan on it!

The possibilities are endless

March 7, 2017 After looking at the 2017 plans for the new Elwha bridge, I immediately saw the possibilities and an opportunity for a Clallam County rest stop on the Norm’s Resort Property on High Way 101 next to the Elwha River.

Who’s Norm? What’s he got to do with it?

In 1979 Norm’s privately owned resort gave local citizens and tourists FREE recreational access to 10 or more acres of private land on the bank of the Elwha River. It was great, FREE public access with a long dirt trail for walking beside the river, free fishing, and rental boats.

At some point in time the Norm’s Resort property of 10 or more acres was acquired by the government and bull dozed flat.

With the replacement of the Elwha River bridge by WSDOT at an estimated cost of $18 to $25 million dollar, the opportunity and possibilities for Clallam County recreational use are endless.

Why stop with just a Clallam County rest stop on the Norm’s Resort Property? Why not add free public recreational access a walking trail and picnic area?



WSDOT will be tearing up the entire intersection of Highway 101 and Olympic Hot Springs Road. WSDOT will be required to do and pay for restoration on the entire disturbed area.

Clallam County has a history of success with the rest stop area East of Port Angeles on Highway 101.

AND, Clallam County has a history of success, rated at four and a half stars.

SALT CREEK RECREATION AREA IS A CLALLAM COUNTY PARK

Five Generations of our Rains family have enjoyed the FREE Salt Creek beach.

We give it A FIVE STAR RATING.

Why stop with a rest stop, walking trail and picnic area on the Elwha River?

The possibilities and opportunity for Clallam County on nearly 50 acres previously developed recreational land are endless.

According to the Clallam County Planning Dept map, there are nearly fifty acres (50) of previously owned developed, public recreational land located in Clallam County. It is now owned by U.S.A. It includes the Norm’s Resort property on the East side of the Elwha River and a much larger piece of land on the West side, a Public boat launch owned by WA State, that had locked out citizens because of the removal of the Elwha River Dams.

At some point in time, “THEY” combined the nearly fifty acres of public recreational land into one parcel number in Clallam County WA.

At some point in time it ended up being owned by the U.S.A. in GOVERNMENT LIMBO LAND, with four options.

OPTION ONE (1) GIVE IT TO THE OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK?

The ONP has a track record of failure, massive wash out Nov 17, 2015, Olympic Hot Springs Road emergency repairs? $4 million and they can’t even keep the road open for the gateway to the Olympics public trail access or their public view point. The National Park Service (NPS) has a $12,000,000,000.00 billion dollar backlog in maintenance.

OPTION TWO (2) GIVE IT TO WA STATE?

What would they do with it?

WA State can’t even figure out how to fund basic education.

OPTION THREE (3) GIVE IT TO THE TRIBES?

The Tribes already have their fair share of tribal access on the Elwha River.

The Clallam County, local citizens and tourists have, FOR THE MOST PART, ZERO PUBLIC ACCESS AND ZERO PUBLIC RECREATIONAL LAND ON THE ELWHA RIVER.

LIMBO LAND OPTION FOUR (4) GIVE IT TO OTHER.

I am formally submitting this option four (4) request to our Clallam county elected officials Commissioners, Bill Peach, Randy Johnson and Mark Mozias, and DCD Mary Ellen Winborn. for their review and consideration including the Road Dept. Ross Tyler P.E. and the Parks Dept.

Clallam County has a very long history of success providing “USER FRIENDLY” public access for local and tourist recreational facilities.

It is submitted, based on its merit for public access and recreational opportunity for local citizens and Clallam Counties economic tourism value. The estimated number of tourist visiting Clallam County every year is 300,000.

I am also sending this email to WSDOT to start the formal dialogue for coordination between Clallam County and the State of WA, in the best interest of U.S.A. everyone.

And, perhaps as a reminder to WSDOT on Rest Stops and Roadside Parks.

WSDOT is in the planning stage for the new Elwha bridge replacement and what specific restoration could be provided free of charge, by the state, for a Clallam County Rest Stop, public access, a Roadside Park and other public recreational uses.

ELWHA RIVER RECREATION AREA – A CLALLAM COUNTY PARK

Indeed, the possibilities and opportunity for Clallam County to develop public tourist recreation facilities on nearly 50 acres of Elwha riverfront property are endless.

The estimated number of tourist visiting Clallam County each year is 300,000.

I know many of you will be thinking about this

PLEASE THINK BIG!