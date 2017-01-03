Subscribe to Newsletter

To subscribe to our newsletter simply add your email below. A confirmation email will be sent to you!

Please consider a small donation to help cover the cost of this news outlet. Thank you.

 

LEARN MORE ABOUT AGENDA 21
& THE WILDLANDS PROJECT
at the NWRI.ORG website. 

US Counties, Cities, begin to listen to citizens and withdraw from ICLEI

List of US Cities & Counties having membership in ICLEI

«

The Chain of Environmental Command by Pearl Rains Hewett

Posted on

by Pearl Rains Hewett
from Behind My Back

(See Story Here: http://www.behindmyback.org/2017/01/03/the-chain-of-environmental-command/)

 
Last night Jan 2, 2017, on KIRO TV there was a short comment on a Seattle group meeting of anti-Trump environmental objectors that are organizing across the United States to go to WA DC on inauguration day.
It is being funded by The Center for Biological Diversity a national, nonprofit conservation organization with more than 675,000 members and on-line activists dedicated to the protection of endangered species and wild places.
————————-
 
 Hundreds in Seattle, Oakland Kick Off National Earth2Trump Resistance Roadshow Tour
————————————-

 

TRUMP ACTION TOOLKIT: Ready to Fight Trump? Start here.
With President Trump in the White House, people power will be more important than ever. The Center launched this Trump Action Toolkit — start by signing our pledge of resistance. The fight is on.
 
————————————————————————–
JUST SAYING…. JUST ASKING?
Jan 3, 2017 THE  Center for Biological Diversity A NONPROFIT? IS FUNDING AND GLOBALIZING AN ENVIRONMENTAL SUPER PAC AGAINST TRUMP’S REFORM ON EPA AND ESA REGULATIONS?
——————————————————–
 
Center for Biological Diversity
For Immediate Release, January 3, 2017

Contact: Mike Stark, (520) 623-5252 x 315, mstark@biologicaldiversity.org

Hundreds in Seattle, Oakland Kick Off National Earth2Trump Resistance Roadshow Tour

16-city Tour Opposing Trump Attacks on Environment, Civil Rights Stops Next in Portland, Los Angeles

OAKLAND, Calif.— Hundreds of people in Oakland and Seattle on Monday kicked off the cross-country Earth2Trump roadshow, a two-route, 16-stop tour building a network of resistance against President-elect Trump’s attacks on the environment and civil rights.

The free shows include live music, national and local speakers and a chance for participants to write personalized Earth2Trump messages that will be delivered to Washington, D.C., on inauguration day Jan. 20. The Center for Biological Diversity is organizing the shows in coordination with allied groups around the country.

“This wave of resistance against Trump is only starting to build. What we saw in Oakland and Seattle will continue to grow bigger and stronger in the coming weeks,” said Kierán Suckling, executive director of the Center. “And after Trump is in office, we’ll be there every day to oppose every policy that hurts wildlife, poisons our air and water, destroys our climate, promotes racism, misogyny or homophobia, or marginalizes entire segments of our society.”

The shows in Seattle and Oakland included Hawaiian singer Makana, Brazilian funk band Namorados da Lua, and singer/songwriters Dana Lyons and Casey Neill. Attendees also signed a pledge of resistance and added their personal messages into large globes bound for D.C.

“I’m so inspired by the outpouring of empowerment and resistance we’re already seeing,” said Valerie Love, one of the Earth2Trump organizers who spoke at Oakland’s event. “When we come together and speak with a single voice, we become a force that can stand up and defend our environment, civil rights and democracy.”

Next stops
The central tour travels by train and will be at Ecotrust in Portland, Ore. tonight from 7 p.m.-10 p.m., featuring Portland singer Mic Crenshaw and American Indian storyteller Si Matta, who was part of the water-protector occupation at Standing Rock.

The southern tour that began in Oakland will be in Los Angeles on Thursday from 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. at Global Beat Multicultural Center. The show features Los Angeles Poet Laureate Luis Rodriguez and musicians Casey Neill and Allyah.

See a map of the tour and more details at www.Earth2Trump.org. Follow the tour on social media with #Earth2Trump and on the Center’s Medium page.

Earth2Trump
This image is available for media use.

The Center for Biological Diversity is a national, nonprofit conservation organization with more than 1.1 million members and online activists dedicated to the protection of endangered species and wild places.
www.biologicaldiversity.org
 
————————————————————————————–

JUST SAYING…

PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS AN ACTION TOOL KIT TOO

READY TO SUPPORT WE THE PEOPLE

START HERE

HE PLANS TO NOMINATE OKLAHOMA ATTORNEY GENERAL SCOTT PRUITT TO LEAD THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY (EPA).

———————————————————————–
 
What Happens In WA DC?
REPORT: The Chain of Environmental Command

The Chain of Environmental Command: How a Club of Billionaires and Their Foundations Control the Environmental Movement and Obama’s EPA

 
This is a 92 PAGE US Senate Committee report, questioning,  HOW THE  VERY RICH  FUND NON-GOVERNMENT AGENCIES TO CONTROL  US GOVERNMENT ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY AND on  page 49, how it could be possible to Convert Charitable Donations into Political Outcomes?
 
As previously discussed, foundations, public charities and activist organizations that register as 501(c)(3) organizations receive certain tax benefits under the law. In return, there are strict limitations on how the money can be spent. For example, as also previously discussed, 501(c)(3) groups are strictly forbidden from “directly or indirectly participating in, or intervening in a political campaign for or against a candidate for political office.”316 Accordingly, the Billionaire’s Club and activist groups organized as public charities have limited means to influence elections without jeopardizing their designated tax exempt status.
 
Posted on by Pearl Rains Hewett Comment

What Happens In WA DC – Should Not Stay in DC

July 30, 2014. U.S Environment and Public Works Committee Republicans released a report today highlighting the collusion between environmental activists. How a Club of Billionaires and Their Foundations Control the Environmental Movement and Obama’s EPA

Washington, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment & Public Works released a minority staff report, “The Chain of Environmental Command: How a Club of Billionaires and Their Foundations Control the Environmental Movement and Obama’s EPA.” The report examines the cozy relationship and collusion that exists between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Environmental activists.

—————————————————————————————–

HOW DOES THIS NGO EPA CONTROL EFFECT AND AFFECT AMERICAN TAXPAYERS?

How can this report be equated, to the cost to AMERICAN TAXPAYERS, OF THE EPA’S $300 TO $500 BILLION DOLLARS IN UNFUNDED EPA MANDATES being  trickled down to “We the People” by the Clean Water and Air Acts?

————————————————————————————

Contents

INTRODUCTION……………………………………………………………………………………….1

I. Legal Framework of Far-Left Environmental Movement …………………….3

a. 501(c)(3) Private Foundations and Public Charities…………………………..3

b. The 501(c)(4) ……………………………………………………………………………………8

II. The Billionaire’s Club: Leveraging their Investment………………………….11

a. The Ties that Bind: Key Relationships Between Facilitators, Donors, and Activists ………………………………………………………………………………………..11

b. The Facilitators: Key Environmental Activists………………………………..18

c. The Face of the Environmental Movement: Public Charity Activists.21

III. The Bureaucrats: How the Obama EPA is Deeply Intertwined with the Billionaire’s Club and their Far-left Environmental Activists…………………..23

a. EPA’s Green Revolving Door………………………………………………………….23

b. The Obama EPA Helps to Fund the Far-Left Environmental Groups 29

c. Questionable Behavior by Regional Administrator Judith Enck………31

IV. Billionaire’s Club in Action: Case Studies of Services Rendered………33

a. Activists Groups Provide Billionaire’s Club with Propaganda…………33

b. Activist Groups Provide Billionaire’s Club with Artificial Grassroots Movements…………………………………………………………………………………………..38

c. Converting Charitable Donations into Political Outcomes……………….49

d. Fiscal Sponsorships Provide the Billionaire’s Club with Access to Nimble and Transient Groups and also Provide Distance from their Hired Hands ………………………………………………………………………………………………….54

e. The Billionaire’s Club Collaborating with Shady Foreign Funders….60

CONCLUSION………………………………………………………………………………………….67

APPENDIX A: TOP FOUNDATIONS FOR ENVIRONMENTAL GIVING 68

APPENDIX B: ENVIRONMENTAL GROUPS………………………………………….73

a  part of the conclusion

page 67  Finally, this report is necessarily limited in its scope AND ONLY SCRATCHES THE SURFACE IN ITS EFFORT TO DOCUMENT THE MONEY TRAIL. Furthermore, as the Committee’s jurisdiction is limited to oversight of the EPA and energy and environmental policy, so too this report is constrained to reviewing activities intended to influence such policy. There is an abundance of evidence to suggest that this system is replicated across the progressive coalition. More investigation and oversight is needed.

——————————————————————————-

 After I read the report?

I called Luke Bolar — Luke_Bolar@epw.senate.gov (202) 224-6176.

I spoke with Sarah.

I commended the committee for doing the report.

My questions and comments to Sarah included,

So? A whole bunch of Billionaires have purchased? (for want of a better word)

The NGO’S Control of the US Environmental Policy?

The Ties that Bind: Key Relationships Between Facilitators, Donors, and Activists

page 51 Activist Public Charities FUNNEL MONEY TO POLITICAL AFFILIATES?

 ———————————————————————————————

My thoughts on this report are that it creates more questions than answers?

THE CAUSE? WITHOUT THE EFFECT? (not in the report?)

HOW DOES THIS NGO EPA CONTROL EFFECT AND AFFECT AMERICAN TAXPAYERS?

How can this report be equated, to the cost to AMERICAN TAXPAYERS, OF THE EPA’S $300 TO $500 BILLION DOLLARS IN UNFUNDED EPA MANDATES being  trickled down to “We the People” by the Clean Water and Air Acts?

————————————————————————–

THE MONEY’S ALL GONE? WHERE DID IT GO?

page 49 Converting Charitable Donations into Political Outcomes?

As previously discussed, foundations, public charities and activist organizations that register as 501(c)(3) organizations receive certain tax benefits under the law. In return, there are strict limitations on how the money can be spent. For example, as also previously discussed, 501(c)(3) groups are strictly forbidden from “directly or indirectly participating in, or intervening in a political campaign for or against a candidate for political office.”316 Accordingly, the Billionaire’s Club and activist groups organized as public charities have limited means to influence elections without jeopardizing their designated tax exempt status.

FOLLOW THE MONEY?

It is unclear what purpose the transfer of funds between these two organizations serves, other than obscuring the money trail?

However, the Committee found that in many cases a 501(c)(3) will transfer funds to an affiliated 501(c)(4), which can engage in political activity. Under the law, these donations must only be used for activities within the permissible scope of the 501(c)(3)’s activities.317

It is uncertain WHETHER THE IRS STRICTLY OVERSEES to ensure this requirement is met.

this is especially true GIVEN THE ENORMOUS AND DIFFICULT TASK OF TRACKING AND ACCOUNTING FOR THE VAST SUMS OF MONEY THAT PASS THROUGH SEVERAL DIFFERENT GROUPS.

 FOLLOW THE MONEY?

 page 51 Activist Public Charities FUNNEL MONEY TO POLITICAL AFFILIATES?

PAGE 53 In addition to LCV, the National Resources Defense Council,343 the Environmental Defense Fund,344 the Sierra Club345 and 350.org346 also set up affiliate nonprofit organizations to operate in this manner. The large amounts of money, multiple transfers, and questionable regulation strongly suggest that 501(c)(3) environmental groups and foundations are exceeding the scope of their tax exempt limits by financially supporting politically active 501(c)(4)s.

Although the IRS Form 990s provide space to describe the purpose of a group’s grant, the descriptions given are often vague and overly broad. The circumstances surrounding the flow of money from 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) groups, and the likelihood of lax oversight, raises questions as to whether 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundations and charities are indirectly funding political activities

page 60 e. The Billionaire’s Club Collaborating with Shady Foreign Funders?

The Committee has also uncovered evidence that the Billionaire’s Club knowingly collaborates with shady offshore funders to maximize support for the far-left environmental activists they sponsor.

The Obama EPA Helps to Fund the Far-Left Environmental Groups?

page 29 In addition to providing insider access to important policy decisions, it appears activists now at EPA ALSO FUNNEL GOVERNMENT MONEY THROUGH GRANTS TO THEIR FORMER EMPLOYERS AND COLLEAGUES.

The Committee’s research demonstrates that oftentimes EPA contributes to the bottom line of green groups through grants. Accordingly, A GRANT FROM EPA OR ANOTHER GOVERNMENT AGENCY IS PARTICULARLY VALUABLE TO A 501(C)(3) AS NONPROFITS ARE REQUIRED TO OBTAIN ONE-THIRD OF ITS FUNDING from the public to maintain its tax-exempt status. A grant from EPA contributes to that goal, without limitation.184

OVER THE LAST TEN YEARS EPA HAS AWARDED NEARLY $3 BILLION IN GRANTS TO NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS.185

Based on a Committee review of the EPA grants database, the Obama EPA has given more than $27 million in taxpayer funded grants to major environmental groups. Notably, NRDC and EDF – two key activists groups with significant ties to senior EPA officials – have collected more than $1 million in funding each.

————————————————————————————–

page 25 Indeed, the NRDC staff absorbed by the Obama Administration and Capitol Hill Democrats in 2009 WAS REFERRED TO AS THE “NRDC MAFIA” because they occupied so many key positions throughout the democratically controlled government.148 While at EPA, these officials were able to advance their activist agenda, this time with full support of the government.

page 26 Watchdog groups also uncovered Enck using her personal email to communicate with environmentalists in violation of EPA policy

PAGE 32 This highly questionable behavior demonstrates how an EPA official with inappropriate ties to far-left groups and their foundations can use her position to benefit the environmental movement AT THE EXPENSE OF TAXPAYERS

One case involved a Presidential appointee violating their ethics pledge on 13 occasions by communicating and/or meeting with two prohibited organizations regarding their EPA work.201 Another case involved a political appointee who on two occasions violated the rules of ethics for federal employees by accepting a gift of travel and a flight in a private jet from a registered lobbyist.202

page 33 while benefiting from nonprofit status, essentially sell a product to wealthy foundations who are seeking to drive policy and political outcomes.

page 27 Ironically, at the time he was appointed to the EPA, he was actually suing EPA, along with other environmental activists on the basis of environmental justice concerns.165

page 30 Yet, ALA has been a main litigant against EPA, frequently suing the Agency only to reach a cozy settlement agreement while taxpayers foot the bill for ALA’s legal fees

Mainstream environmental groups are not the only ones to benefit from EPA grants. The Obama EPA gives grants to regional and less-well-known extreme groups

—————————————————————————————————

My questions and comments to Sarah included,

Why? The Sovereign Tribes ARE NOT INCLUDED as part of the Billionaires EPA Environmental Control Club?

page 23 where “our” is the EPA Office of International and Tribal Affairs and “there” refers to the White House. In another outrageous email exchange, former Assistant Administrator for the Office of International and Tribal Affairs, Michelle DePass, and “Richard Windsor,” former Administrator Jackson’s alias, strategize over

page 25 These email exchanges confirm the close relationships between the foundations, environmental activist groups and the Obama Administration

—————————————————————————————-

  United States Senate

Committee on Environment and Public Works

Minority Staff Report

The Chain of Environmental Command

How a Club of Billionaires and Their Foundations Control the Environmental Movement and Obama’s EPA

 Contact: Luke Bolar — Luke_Bolar@epw.senate.gov (202) 224-6176Cheyenne Steel —Cheyenne_Steel@epw.senate.gov (202) 224-6176U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (Minority)

 (I have included some of the most recognizable NGO names)

 Center for Biological Diversity (CBD)

Type: 501(c)(3)453

Total Assets: $12,282,335454

Greenpeace Fund

Type: 501(c)(3)467

Total Assets: $15,313,140468

Greenpeace Inc.

Type: 501(c)(4)472

Total Assets: $5,121,059473

Sierra Club Foundation

Type: 501(c)(3)508

Total Assets: $98,974,748

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Type: 501(c)(3)495

Total Assets: $66,456,891496

National Wildlife Federation (NWF) Action Fund

Type: 501(c)(4)501

Total Assets: $604,386502

Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) Action Fund

Type: 501 (c)(4)504

Total Assets: $2,955,590505

 

In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, any copyrighted work in this message is distributed under fair use without profit or payment for non-profit research and educational purposes only. [Ref. http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml]

Search Citizen Review ARCHIVES for keywords, stories

 

Search Citizen Review
(Current News - from Jan. 2012 to present)

Note about Searching this Website

If you wish to use this website to research by topic or keyword, there are TWO search engines - one for the current stories as posted in our Wordpress format, and the ARCHIVE search engines, which goes back in time to 1999.  Be sure to use both to access stories relative to your search that covers both time periods. - Ed.

In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, any copyrighted work in this message is distributed under fair use without profit or payment for non-profit research and educational purposes only. [Ref. http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml]

Home | Donate | Subscribe | Contact Us

Copyright © 1993 - 2017. All Rights Reserved Citizen Review Online.

Designed by Dynamic Graphics Website Development.