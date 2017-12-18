Moratorium on fish farms adds one more assault on small business

Commentary by Karl Spees

Peninsula Daily News 12/18/17 – “State ends lease for PA fish farm”

Had Democrat Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton been elected in the 2016 Presidential election, no doubt she would have continued and expanded Barrack Hussein Obama’s Western Civilization destroying Agenda as just deserts for her “Basket of Deplorables“. In 2016 WA State Democrat Public Lands Commissioner candidate, attorney Hillary Franz, was elected to office. (In my recent opinion letter, “Marbled Murrelet – Same Agenda Different Bird” chronicled how Hillary Franz took 600,000 acres of timberland on the WA Olympic Peninsula out of the multiple-beneficial-use category to the ‘lock-it-up and burn-it-down’ category. She essential advanced the Dysfunction Democrat anti-Western Civilization Agenda of ‘Death by a Thousand Cuts‘.)





In August 2017 WA State Democrat Governor, Jay Inslee, summarily issued a moratorium on new fish farms.



In December 2017 WA Commissioner of Public Land, Democrat – Hillary Franz, summarily cancelled the 25 year lease for the Port Angeles Aquaculture Business using hyperbole.

This thuggish behavior is equivalent to the of the worst act of a ‘Schoolyard Bully’.

WA State Constitution – Section 1

Article 1

Text of Section 1:

Political Power

All political power is inherent in the people, and governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed, and are established to protect and maintain individual rights.[1]

Section 2

Text of Section 2:

Supreme Law of the Land

The Constitution of the United States is the supreme law of the land.[1]

Section 3

Text of Section 3:

Personal Rights: No person shall be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.