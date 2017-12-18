Moratorium on fish farms adds one more assault on small business
Commentary by Karl Spees
Peninsula Daily News 12/18/17 – “State ends lease for PA fish farm”
Had Democrat Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton been elected in the 2016 Presidential election, no doubt she would have continued and expanded Barrack Hussein Obama’s Western Civilization destroying Agenda as just deserts for her “Basket of Deplorables“. In 2016 WA State Democrat Public Lands Commissioner candidate, attorney Hillary Franz, was elected to office. (In my recent opinion letter, “Marbled Murrelet – Same Agenda Different Bird” chronicled how Hillary Franz took 600,000 acres of timberland on the WA Olympic Peninsula out of the multiple-beneficial-use category to the ‘lock-it-up and burn-it-down’ category. She essential advanced the Dysfunction Democrat anti-Western Civilization Agenda of ‘Death by a Thousand Cuts‘.)
In August 2017 WA State Democrat Governor, Jay Inslee, summarily issued a moratorium on new fish farms.
All political power is inherent in the people, and governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed, and are established to protect and maintain individual rights.[1]
Supreme Law of the Land
The Constitution of the United States is the supreme law of the land.[1]
Personal Rights: No person shall be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.
The Peninsula Daily News (PDN), the Port Angeles ,WA Fake-News Wing of the Democrat Party aka whale-wrapper ran a ‘push-pole’ proclaiming The Cook Aquaculture’s State Lease Termination was “Good News” for 68.69% of their hand-picked participants. [This surrogate publication recently ran an AP (Always Prevaricate) story that a WDFW study of the 100 introduced Canadian wolves were making ‘No Significant Impact‘ on the ‘ungulates populations of WA State‘ (Ungulates are mule deer, whitetail deer, elk, etc.) It went on to imply the WA Cattlemen were happy with the introduction of the Canadian Wolves. One can only surmise that the WA State ’reintroduced’ super-token Packs of Wolves are Democrats and have ‘gone Vegetarian‘.] The PDN’s hammered and rehashed the weak, Democrat, talking-points in the 12/21/17 ‘Hit-Piece’ “Lack of trust in farmed salmon” by the PDN “Outdoors” writer Guy. Certainly the forced closure of the Cooke Aquaculture local small business is consistent with other WA State bureaucratic mismanagement and politicization of other Democrat-controlled State Agencies.WA State Commissioner of Public Land, Democrat – Hillary Franz, seems to be setting a consistent pattern of ‘Regulatory Hell by Decree’ for the WA citizens. She is not alone; fellow Democrats – WA Gov. Jay Inslee and Democrat, WA Attorney General Bob Ferguson have set the course. Put yourselves in the place of the employers and employees losing their livelihoods.
Why is the Clallam County supported EDC (Economic Development Corp.) ‘Rearranging the Titanic Deck Chairs’ and ‘sitting on their hands’ while multiple County employers and jobs are destroyed and ‘go down the tubes‘? (PDN 12/21/17 front page “EDC takes aim at board’s gender diversity”. Peninsula Daily News (PDN) Front Page 11/19/17 Headline “State picks option for murrelet protection” . 600,000 acres of timberland are locked-up by WA Commissioner of Public Lands – Hillary Franz and company.)
Western Civilization with its high standard living requires a diverse Food Production Industry and Food Supply. The struggling Economy of the citizens of the WA State Olympic Peninsula needs all the small businesses it can generate. The thuggish Govt shutting down a fragile small business for whimsical reasons puts a chilling effect on all small business owners / operators. The issues stated against the Aquaculture Business are easily rectified. This is minimally about safety or the environment; it is about jaundiced governmental over-reach and partisan agenda. (Whether it be pork, beef, or poultry, one could easily generate histrionic hit-pieces which would generate negative public sentiment.)
This brings us to the bottom line: WA State Commissioner of Public Land, Democrat – Hillary Franz, has Torpedoed Aquaculture on the Olympic Peninsula,
Same Agenda – Different Hillary.
On a lighter note:
Despite the Boldt Decision of 1974 (bureaucratic machinations and Judge-Shopping) which led directly to the extinction of multiple unique wild salmon stocks (Poor political public policies can have profound negative consequences on our society.) and the crippling of the WA State sports fishing industry, there have been some rare wonderful serendipitous moments. When a mysteriously commercial pen failure near Anacortes, WA released 160,000 Atlantic salmon; the WDFW opened unlimited recreational fishing for them. One local sportsman had a ‘catchfest’ and loaded his freezer with Atlantic Salmon. He, his family, and neighbors have experienced no ill effects from eating the delicious fish from this windfall. :- )
Karl Spees, MD concerned citizen of Port Angeles
