January 2017
December 2016
Local Governments Sue to Stop BLM’s New Resource Planning Rules – American Stewards
Zinke confirms he will accept nomination as Interior secretary – Daily Inter Lake
June 2016 News/Commentary
- State Candidate Hopefuls Share Ideas
- Farr presents facts to support Climate Change/Global Warming Con
April/May 2016 News/Commentary
- A Battle Is Brewing Over Obama’s ‘Land Grabs’ In The Western US
- Drastic Changes Needed to Restore Peninsula Salmon and Steelhead Runs
February 2016 News/Commentary
- Groups sue over grazing on California coast – —Resident ranchers fear for the future of agriculture
- Siskiyou County, CA: Irrigation district participates in groundwater recharge program
- Oregon candidate exposes social, economic catastrophe caused by federal control in Josephine County
- Lane County prepares to join lawsuit against BLM
January 2016 News/Commentary
- House votes to overturn Obama water rule
- Why is the EPA Suing John Duarte for Plowing his Land?
- Commentary on WA State Bathroom Rule by Rains-Hewitt
- In defense of the Oregon protesters on the floor of the House
December 2015 News/Commentary
- The Most Comprehensive Assault On ‘Global Warming’ Ever
- Global control, not global climate
- County investigation nixes Treasurer complaint on Veterans’ funds
- Former Commissioner’s Claim Unsubstantiated
November 2015 News/Commentary
- Blueribbon Coalition supports balance management of public lands
- Snowmobile Club leads lawsuit against Northern Region Forest Plans
- ‘Come clean’: Rep battles agency over subpoena for climate study records
October 2015 News/Commentary
- SARC opens doors for high school swim team
- Sequim, WA – Special meeting called for SARC
- SARC board votes for closure
- U.S. Representative Kilmer – Champion of Nature?
- SARC board member cites the law
- Kilmer named “Champion of Nature” by The Nature Conservancy
- Despite orders, Washington HS coach prays on field after game
September 2015 News/Commentary
August 2015 News/Commentary
- Commissioners move policy issue to the courtroom
- Sequim, WA: SARC plans for the future
- Community gathers to consider ideas for SARC
- Opinion: The voters have spoken – back to business for SARC board
July 2015 News/Commentary
- Landowners express anger over water rights issue that blocks their ability to build
- AZ “Gilbert Watch” offers insights into Common Core
- PLF sues the Corps and EPA over expansive water rule
- HR 1732 would hold back overreach by EPA
- Fine, gag order not deterring Christian bakers
- Op-Ed: REINS Act needs support to pass
- USFS Fire Closure Order Singles Out OHV Use
- Sustainable development goals will be hard sell for United Nations
June 2015 News/Commentary
- A visit to the past: One reason Clallam County made the DCD an elected position
- New federal rules on stream protection hailed, criticized
May 2015 News/Commentary
- Sequim/Dungeness community listens to drought concerns
- The ROSS Approach to Puget Sound – Restoration Shell Game
April 2015 News/Commentary
- Recreation group declares victory over wilderness claims
- Droughts, Envirochondricacs, Leftism, and Power
March 2015 News/Commentary
- Shoreline Master Plan: What has Clallam County got to lose?
- Local group hears explanation of Home Rule Charter process
- Virginia enacts law to protect landowners from predatory land trusts
- Feds sued for blocking thousands of recreational routes in Plumas National Forest
- LF defends Emerald Isle beach homeowners against a “taking” by town officials
- 6.5M people with active Social Security numbers are 112 or older: IG Agency urged to update its files
- River levee proposed setback to be revealed by agencies
- Texas Lawmakers Launch Attack on UN Agenda 21
- Wolf report may be starting point for removal from endangered status
- State Lawmakers Pushing Back Against Federal Overreach
- Just Water Alliance fights for water rights
- 50 Shades of Green – The Puget Sound Partnership
- Appeals court upholds protection for threatened seabird
- Senate passes transportation bills after controversial ruling. House passes minimum-wage increase
February 2015 News/Commentary
- WA State: Bills Affecting Property Rights Weekly report
- Special Report – Minimum Wage
- Washington State: Radical Anti-Gun Bill to be Heard in Committee This Week
- Wyden, Crapo file bill to renew timber county payments
- Follow the Money: WA State Dept. of Ecology Budget 2015
- Public Invited to Open Houses on Options for Grizzly Bear Restoration in North Cascades Ecosystem
January 2015 News/Commentary
- Bills before the Washington Legislature Affecting Property Rights
- School Bond Proponents and Make-Believe
- County will write off loan for Forks pool
- Clallam Shoreline Master Program – Comments and rights
- Puget Sound Nearshore Ecosystem Restoration Project commentary & Objections
- Levee setback discussion resumes with DRMT
- Environmental meeting to be held about industrial shellfish operations
- Clallam County Charter Review Commission begins its year-long work
- Sequim, WA: Rally to support law enforcement draws crowd
- Freedom Foundation “Freedom Tour” updates citizens in Sequim
- Climate alarmists turn back the clock
- Farm groups join opposition to Inslee’s cap-and-trade plan
- Unconstitutionality Index: Feds Issued 27 Regs for Every New Law, 3,541 in 2014
- Global Warming: False Alarm Over Polar Bears Exposed — Again
- Is Global Warming a Hoax?
- ORPC files lawsuit challenging Dungeness Water Management Rule
December 2014 News/Commentary
- Skagit County backs couple’s right to use their well
- The Out-of-Town NGO’s Are Back
- Congress’ Sneaky Tactic to Grab More Land for the Government
- Congress Moves to Block EPA’s Land Grab
November 2014 News/Commentary
- Conservatives Train Fire on Government ‘Land Grab’ in Key Defense Bill
- Letter: Electronic Warfare Training range needed in Clallam County
- Port Angeles, WA: Local Citizens Host Newly Elected Officials
- Expedited planning for Shoreline Management Plan needs to slow down
- Study: Global One-child Policy Not Enough for “Sustainability”
- Ninth Circuit Panel Rules that Localities Must Allow Option for Carrying Firearms Outside the Home
- Obama Signs “Climate” Deal With Communist Dictator, GOP Balks
- Meeting scheduled in Pacific Beach on Navy War Games
- The Weather Phenomena?
- Two More States Eye Repeal of Common Core
- Proposed Water Rule Could Put ‘Property Rights of Every American Entirely at the Mercy’ of EPA
- Fee increase proposal moves ahead for ONP
- Governor Inslee on McCleary and tax increases: 2012 versus 2014
- Supreme Court will hear newest challenge to Affordable Care Act
- Large crowd protests Navy electronic warfare training plan at PA forum
October 2014 News/Commentary
- Questions about WA State I-594 – Gun Registration
- Despite billionaire bucks, gun control measure loses ground
- Marketplace Fairness Is Not A Fair Option
- A republic, if you can keep it,,,
- Washington game managers criticized for wolf shooting
- Hey, Defense Department: Focus on ISIS, not Climate Change
- Inslee adviser gets frosty reception from carbon tax skeptics
- Editorial: Teacher Indoctrination
- Fed-up Colville neighbors pack wolf management meeting
- Who Killed the American Family?
September 2014 News/Commentary
- Dr. Stan Monteith passes
- Wind energy produces costly, intermittent, unpredictable electricity, yet government
- Local Governments Throw a Tantrum in Response to Citizen Initiatives
- Editorial: Out of State Money into Local Races as Easy as 1-2-3
- Why are local schools short of money when school district budgets are going up?
- Al Gore’s Climate Calculations Prove Wrong — Again
- The Government Is Controlling Private Property to Save Frog Species Not Seen in 50 Years
- MoveOn.org Moves Into Sequim and Opposes Transparency and Choice
- Sequim sued over delayed decision on two union initiatives
August 2014 News/Commentary
- WA State Laws on Huckleberries?
- City Council stalls decision on moving union propositions to the ballot
- Student suspended for saying ‘Bless You’ in class
- Tharinger, Greisamer debate at Sequim forum
- Can a Well-Endowed “Endangered” Gopher Really Drive a Tractor?
- Tribute paid to Christian friend and political comrade
July 2014 News/Commentary
- Climate Change – Real or Imagined?
- Gov. Inslee proposes new water-quality rules
- Whooping cough among farmworkers in Grant County
- Record Antarctic Sea Ice Chills Climate-change Projections
- Common Core becomes a nightmare
- Fears of EPA ‘land grab’ create groundswell against water rule
- Common Core Opponents Winning, Polls Show
- Not Here! Protesters Force Re-Routing of Buses Carrying Illegal Aliens
June 2014 News/Commentary
- Taxpayers should be able to monitor public-employee contract negotiations
- Gates Advocates Hitting the Brakes on Consequences Associated with Common Core
- Judge permits timber harvest that environmentalists claim threatens marbled murrelet in Clallam and Jefferson counties
- Gopher’s ‘endangered’ status irks property rights leaders
- Feds Building Massive Common Core-linked Databases on Your Kids
- Voters in California contemplate forming new state
- BLM sells $18 million worth of land in Southern Nevada
- Grazing limits feed tension in Nevada
- Media Ridiculed for Hyping “Antarctic Collapse” Amid Record Ice
- Justice to look at federal agency guns
- Chamber: Costs of EPA climate rule could top $50 billion a year
May 2014 News/Commentary
- BLM secret memo outlines plan to lock up an area as big as Colorado and Wyoming combined
- Nine states have outlawed Agenda 21 to protect property rights
- Enemy at the gates: New Mexico plots criminal charges against feds in land fight
- Ecology’s Scientific Water Twaddle
April 2014 News/Commentary
- BLM carries out the order of one federal judge, while ignoring the order of another
- Reid, China, Solar Power and Bundy’s Ranch – The Connection
- Federal report says removing 4 dams on Klamath River will boost salmon
- Big Green’s ‘sue-and-settle’ strategy draws pushback from states, Congress
- King County, WA voters saying ‘no’ to taxes, higher car tab fees
- Nevada rancher and former Shoshone chief’s range war with BLM predates Bundy standoff
- Bundy Ranch Family vs. Big Gov., Big Green, Big Media
- Leaked Memo Uncovers Obama Administration Land Grab
- State needs attainable water quality standards
- Group to sue state agency on water rule
- EPA Blasted for Dangerous Human Experiments to Advance Agenda
- Proposed federal rule would hurt beer brewers, ranchers
- GOP lawmakers push EPA to ax proposed water rule amid outcry from farmers
- Government in full force to corral cattle, First Amendment
- Under attack: Depth of federal arms race should surprise, shock citizenry
- New bill introduced to stop EPA abuse of power
- EPA land grab? Agency claims authority over more streams, wetlands
March 2014 News/Commentary
- Idaho lawmakers voice treaty concerns
- Spokane, WA: Landowners concerned over new Ecology river rule
- City dismisses eminent domain case against irrigation district
- EPA News from Liberty Scene
- Bill passed helps ‘environmental protection’ turn into a lucrative business
- EPA’s Plans for Implementing UN’s Agenda 21
- EPA Wants to Snuff out Wood and Pellet Stoves
- The “rain man”, er, government, cometh
- Opt-out bill hailed as first sign GMA could be eliminated
- Farmers win land-use fight; ‘food freedom’ next
- Supreme Court to Government: Stop Railroading Property Owners
- U. S. Supreme Court rules in favor of property owner over railroad right-of-way
- Latest Common Core Strategy: Switch the Name, So People Don’t Realize What It Is
- Common Core Standards’ Devastating Impact on Literary Study and Analytical Thinking
- Is Common Core Leaving Students Unprepared in Math and Science?
- Supplemental budget, veteran and homeless bills pass as session ends. Bills on other big issues fail
- “Email Privacy Act” bill would require IRS, other govt. agencies to obtain warrant
- Improving the Endangered Species Act for the 21st century
- What is ‘PILT’ and why do we need a permanent solution?
- Big issues, including transportation, pending as 2014 session winds down to adjournment
- Wahkiakum County takes feds to task for failures in protecting rare deer
- Washington’s Fish and Wildlife riles Asotin County with land buys
- WA State Enabling Act intended to cover cost of education
- Water-bank funding bill dead for this year
February 2014 News/Commentary
- Pay raises given to more agency directors
- Yakima: Only matter of time before new rural wells are metered
- Is “more” better?
- Suspense in Senate: Debt Vote shrouded in Secrecy
- Deathly Quiet as WA State Governor Addresses AWB, and Then Come the Groans
- Is Dept. of Ecology being certain, predictable, and fair?
- Common Core 101: What Is It and How Does It Affect Our Children?
- Arizona bill would make feds answer to sheriff
- America’s Most Important Property Rights Legislation
- Idaho Lawmakers: $2M aimed to kill more than 500 wolves
- Gibson launches ‘Government Series’ guitars with tone-wood seized in 2011 raid
- The “mutuable policy” of voluminous and incoherent laws
January 2014 News/Commentary
- PILT money finds its way into compromise farm bill
- Editorital: A War on Wild
- Rep. Hastings calls for reforms to Endangered Species Act
- Down on the farm, property-rights fight gains ground in VA
- Green Drought: For the sake of the smelt, California farmland lies fallow
- The Growth Management Act: Just another Central Planning Failure
- In Olympia, Senate Committee considers worker protection bill, and two new House members take their seats
- Water Rule Implementation meeting offers little in way of solutions – why do we need it?
- Irony Abounds in Abortion Mandate Hearing
- Republicans on climate panel say they want more time to study econmic costs of propsals.
- Brown’s budget includes plan to regulate groundwater
- Climate Policy in Washington: Comparing the Republican and Democratic Proposals
- Environmental Lawyers and the Middle Class
- Global Warming Alarmism Melting as Record Cold Sweeps Nation
- A Preview of the 2014 Regular Session of the 63rd Legislature
- Several deaths linked to swine flu in Texas
December 2013 News/Commentary
- New U.S. Tax Regime is “Devastating,” Experts Say
- Climate change study suggests cutting herds
- Parties settle lawsuit over 90-year-old dam
- 20 Hidden Tax Hikes in Obamacare
- GOP gangs up on endangered species law
- EPA says taking over private property will benefit the economy
- Opinion: Big Green’s well-financed death grip on fisheries policy must be broken
- Wildlife “values” to be incorporated in land use, say western governors
- IJ Scores Major Federal Court Victory In Massachusetts Civil Forfeiture Case – Motel Caswell is Safe from Federal Seizure
- Report: Impact of fluoride on neurological development in children
- Global “Climate Change”?
- Sustainable Thurston faces resistance
- Water, water every where – Nor any drop to drink
- Study: New Water Quality Standards Would Cost Billions, Produce Little Benefit
- Task Force: Maine Forest Rangers Should Be Armed
- Sage grouse plan impacts ranchers disproportionately, OCA says
- National Park Service is supposed to work for America, not for Big Green
- Panel eyes endangered species, fishing bills
- Activist raises questions about method of Forest Plan “collaboration”
- Views diverge quite publicly at State Climate work group meeting
- 70% of California doctors are boycotting California’s Obamacare exchanges
- Jesse Young is Republicans’ first choice to replace Angel
- Klamath task force reaches water agreement
- Report finds access often denied on federal lands
- Dungeness Water Rights Seed First Water Exchange in Western Washington
- EPA Releases Climate Change Draft
- Investigation Reveals Inslee Administration Engaged in Obamacare Coverup
November 2013 News/Commentary
- The farm bill, sausage and boondoggles
- How will fine for wind turbines killing birds affect Nevada wind projects?
- UN climate talks fall apart as 132 countries storm out
- Obama Pushing Shooters Off Public Lands
- Waterfront homes may become victim to Port Orchard walking ‘trail’
- Controversy over Whatcom Co. water wells
- Sequim Fire District 3 Faces Challenges
- Judge’s road ruling is a travesty
- Cities Raise Alarms Over EPA’s Surprise Hydrant Lead Rule
- Bridge Project Haulted for Fish, Wildlife Lizard Permit
- Grazing ban eased by Forest Service
- Uncle Sam, land baron
- Board of Supervisors drops objection to Nature Conservancy’s water use
- Time to throw the Antiquities Act into the recycling bin of history
- Police say former fire district employee allegedly stole narcotics to feed addiction
- Will Governor’s Climate Shortcut Destroy Opportunity for Bipartisan Agreement?
- How Big is Sue and Settle?
- Taxpayers paying to defend EMT accused of hitting on patient
- LPRC to Co-Host Property Rights Seminar in Klamath Falls, OR Nov. 16
- Nevada rancher recounts decades-long government harassment to Congress
- PENDLEY: How federal abuse can last for generations
- Senate bills would force people nationwide to buy green energy
- Dept of Interior plays hide-n-sneak with Congress
- Feds target the rest of Nevada for sage grouse protection
- Since wolves were reintroduced, some eastern Arizona ranchers claim the animals have destroyed their lives
October 2013 News/Commentary
- Seattle may condemn 103-year-old woman’s parking lot to run…a parking lot
- Private-Public Water Partnership, UN Agenda 21
- A message from Karen Budd-Falen: Federal Government Bullying and Rural Cleansing – Your Chance to Make a Difference
- Think tank sues to stop EPA from destroying potentially damaging, embarrassing emails, text messages
- 2013 Shattering Records for Fewest Tornadoes as Alarmists Continue to Predict “Extreme” Weather
- National Blueway System causes concerns over water and property rights
- Pre-existing Conditions
- Questions about so-called “global warming”
- U.S. judge bars Oklahoma from implementing anti-Sharia law
- Crowd storms World War II Memorial
- ‘Barrycades’ torn down, Dumped at White House
- EPA Merely? Requires?
- Issa: ‘There’s a reason to fear’ Obama agencies
- EPA Study Could Be Used To Expand Reach of Law Over Waters
- Supreme Court to hear challenge to Forest Service’s ‘rails to trails’ program
- The King amendment to the Farm Bill threatens state’s rights
- Park Ranger: “We’ve been told to make life as difficult for people as we can. It’s disgusting.”
- NH Tea Party works to discourage “regional government”
- Citizen’s group challenging GMA ruling in San Juan County
- The IRS in 1913
- Obama’s Park Services Kick Property Owners out of Homes until Shutdown Ends
- Swinomish win water rights case against Ecology
- Tax Invasion?
- Court Says Holder Can’t Stop Fast And Furious Truth
September 2013 News/Commentary
- Choose your own doctor?
- Kerry to sign UN arms treaty, despite senators’ opposition
- Crowd urges no smart meters for city of PA
- Pure Imagination: 100% Environmental-ish
- Commentary: Rotten to the (Common) Core
- Forest Regulations Hurt the Housing Market
- Judge says water right fee is invalid
- Jewell Announces Over $40 Million for State and Local land acquisition; reiterates call for full funding of LWCF
- Small Growers Worry New Rules Will Shut Down Farms
- Armed EPA raid in Alaska sheds light on 70 fed agencies with armed divisions
- Defending Citizens’ Water
- Fired up over foolish federal forest policies – ‘No logging’ doctrine leaves a tinderbox
- Dialing Back the Alarm on Climate Change
- Arctic Ice Expands, Dispelling Myths of Climate Change
- Colorado state senators recalled over gun control support
- California raisin grower battles federal order taking almost half his crop
- Lengthy Senate report details EPA FOIA abuses
- Forest Service plans more grazing cuts
- Report: Property Rights in America Weakening
- EPA chief: Pebble Mine decision to be based on science, not popularity
- Parnell orders investigation of mining raids
- Wolves cause death of 176 sheep near Fogg Hill; Forest Service says stay out of area
- EPA Plus DOE Cost?
- Endangered Species Act focus of US House hearing
- ‘Clean Hydro’ campaign hopes to build dam support
- The Butler from Another Planet – Michael Reagan sets record straight
- Is frivolous spraying of chemical trails causing major health problems?
- American Community Survey – Violation of 4th Amendment?
- The Orwellian American Community Survey: Overreach
- Privacy has a price tag of $5,000
August 2013 News/Commentary
- Sovereignty versus The Puget Sound Partnership
- ‘What is government’? Elementary students taught ‘It’s Your ‘family”‘
- Congress enacts statues, which create more bureaucracies
- Geoengineering Could Turn Skies White
- Vilsack defends forest management amid fires
- Feds propose Ore. spotted frog for ESA protection
- Desert tortoise faces threat from its own refuge as BLM closes Vegas rescue center
- Scientist explains problems with evolution theory
- What is “Rural Cleansing”?
- Bethel Schools versus Central Planners
- Ecology: Lemire ruling confirms authority
- Why the Climate Models Are Wrong
- New Paper finds ocean ‘acidification’ doesn’t harm young corals
- Freedom supporters named ‘enemy’ of this government agency
- Putting Bicycles Ahead Of People
- Proposed Constitutional Amendment Aims to Secure Parent Rights
- Judge delays release of Trinity water for Klamath salmon
- “Take Back Your Power” show coming to Port Angeles
- Guest Editorial: Why is Ocean Science Missing in the SJC’s BAS?
- The Sequim-Dungeness “Water” Issue
- State audit finds $14,000 in fraudulent purchases at Dept. of Ecology
July 2013 News/Commentary
- Panel member suggests some fires across the West are ‘economic warfare’
- The High Stakes Testing Myth
- Hage Case goes back to Claims Court
- IRS workers want an exemption from ObamaCare
- US Park Police lost track of huge supply of weapons, report says
- Farmer faces $650,000 fine for neglecting to “surrender” raisins to government
- BLM won’t allow new mining claims on lands tagged for solar
- Audit rips Obama climate science program for money blunders
- Is there no LEGAL protection against Agenda 21 ACTIVISTS?
- Federal Government Demands Internet Passwords
- Ocean Acidification: Another Failing Scare Story?
- “Spatial” planning on Washington’s Pacific Coast
- Cle Elum site part of plan to kill owls
- Washington State Congresswoman says ‘fiscal responsibility’ behind decision to cut federal agency spending
- The Choir That Sings….
- Tales of Tyranny
- Bureau of Reclamation approves $5 billion integrated water plan
- Mandated by the US Congress – Promoting the UN, ICLEI & NGO’s Agendas
- Obama’s Plans for the Suburbs: And How to Stop Them
- Bay Area Park Board votes to block motorized recreation at OHV Park
- Wild Olympics still a heated topic
- “WILD” and the EPA
- Texas City Withdraws From ICLEI, UN “Agenda 21”
- Study: Too Little Carbon Dioxide Will Destroy Earth
- Oppressing the farmers – New regulations force growers out of the markets
- Army apologizes for helicopters that ‘terrorized’ Port Angeles
- Wild Olympics campaign says more local businesses are supportive
- Whose community is it? Question raised where NGOs offer predetermined outcomes for Clallam County Shoreline
- Christian bakery owner refuses service based on beliefs, faces ACLU lawsuit
- Hijacking the Heartland – The “Blueways” System
- Property Rights Are Not Secure in Washington State
- PLF Wins Case Against Offsite Mitigation Extortion!
- No MSG, Smart Resistance – Why it is wise to reject a National Heritage Area
- Agenda 21 and Your Use of Water…
- Holaday: Sustainable Cities – 1984 closer than you think
- Video: Obama Admin Plans To ‘Force’ Americans To Move Into Cities – “Redistributing” the Wealth
- Obama: ‘Planet Will Boil Over’ If Young Africans Are Allowed Cars, Air-Conditioning, Big Houses
- Lawmakers and activists rally to stop Obama-backed “Common Core”
- University Tells Student to Remove Cross Necklace
- EPA Encourages Utility Controlled Refrigerators
- Idaho Governor takes on Obama over carbon dioxide rules
- Feds Taking State Water?
- Yakima Basin water plan becomes law
- Irrigation backers rally in Klamath Falls
June 2013 News/Commentary
- So far, Dungeness Water Bank usage just a drop in the bucket
- State appeals federal ruling on salmon-blocking culverts
- Lake Quinault closed to all non-tribal use, including boats and swimming
- Another Historic Victory for Property Owners
- NOAA Drone Flying Experimentally Off Olympic Coast
- Federal nullification efforts mounting in states
- Ranchers seek stay in Klamath water dispute
- Bill would designate greenway between Ellensburg and Seattle
- Public School Censorship
- Ag chemical companies work to solve bee deaths
- Ranchers seek court order to stop water shutoffs
- Aberdeen, Idaho irrigation company plans for tight water supply
- The EPA and Your Privacy?
- BLM Told to Revisit Montana Grazing Plan
- Utah to feds: Stop enforcing our laws
- Opinion: EPA sets its sights on eradicating human race
- EPA: What happens in the backroom of a sue-and-settle lawsuit?
- Klamath Tribes and federal government put out historic call for water rights in drought-stricken Klamath Basin
- Kerry says US will sign UN treaty on arms regulation despite lawmaker opposition
- Opposition forming to massive Texas water plan Read more here: http://www.star-telegram.com/2013/06/03/4906347/opposition-forming-to-massive.html#storylink=cpy
- Morning Bell: Join the Fight Against Common Core
- Water dispute clouds future for Whatcom County farms, factories
May 2013 News/Commentary
- Federal Court Finds Conspiracy, Orders FS and BLM to Reinstate Hage Grazing Permits
- Opinion: Common Core Curriculum: A Look Behind the Curtain of Hidden Language
- A year later, E. Oregon forest road plan on shelf
- OP-ED: EPA’s back-room ‘sue and settle’ deals require reform
- Clallam Co., WA: Local activist raises questions to Congressman about EPA violations
- Initiative would recognize hydropower as renewable
- CityScan has a “solution” for cash-strapped cities
- Drones could be tested in Washington state
- UK: Energy bills ‘could overtake mortgages in five years’ – Could this happen in the U.S.?
- Clallam County, WA: The ‘myth’ of increased tourism for it and other rural communities
- Drone bill prevents spying on Idaho farmers and ranchers
- Ecology looks to reduce Palouse River temperatures
- BLM bungles testimony on bill that would create jobs in Lyon County, NV
- Boisterous audience slams One Bay Area Plan
- Poultry farmer takes on EPA over Chesapeake Bay enforcement action
- Water war between Klamath River farmers, tribes poised to erupt
- Where is the West’s water?
- Propagandizing the Plebs: The Common Core Curriculum Meets The GED
- Pentagon Changes Mind, Says Soldiers Can Share Faith
- Oregon County: Abandoned and Safeguarding Their Own Community – Unintended consequences of government owning land
- Whatcom County destroys the environment in order to save it
- Draft rule ends protections for gray wolves
- National Association of Counties Endorses Green Sustainability Controls
- Drones: Coming to a Sky Near You?
- Tipton hits Forest Forest Service Hit For Extorting Water Rights From Private Owners
- California judge dismisses Endangered Species Act ‘Mega’ lawsuit
- Gun Grab through Executive Order?
- NDAA Nullification Bill Passes Arizona House With New Language Nullifying Agenda 21
- EPA releases more personal information, NCBA says
- National Heritage Areas: The Land Grabs Continue
- WA State Senate coalition protects ag – Industry advocates say new leadership kept damage to a minimum
- National Heritage Sites and Agenda 21
- Reichert pushes National Heritage Site federal designation for the Mountains to Sound Greenway
- No Water for Port Angeles?
April 2013 News/Commentary
- Ranchers, critics approve of wolf kill rule
- WA: Chelan hosts lake tour to address shoreline issues
- Twisp rancher convicted of conspiring to kill a wolf, reports dead calf
- Dungeness water rule prompts queries for future meetings
- Water Management was “meant” to be local…
- GOP Bill Seeks to Cut Back Government Ammo Purchases
- Water- If it Moves Tax it
- Editorial: Public has role in water allocation
- Climate Models Performing Poorly Compared to Actual Temperatures
- Questions raised about grants for WA Wildlife Recreation Program – recreation for ‘wildlife’?
- WA State: Firearms registry, social networking measures approved as key deadline passes
- Who’s Planning Our Lives, and what’s the real “vision”?
- Waiting For The Water Master
- Can trees grow without Central Planning?
- WA Florist Sued for Beliefs About Marriage
- Farmers, ranchers criticize proposed water right fee
- Losing patience, Oregon ranchers seek tool to cope with wolf attacks
- Wolves at Wenatchee’s door
- Ranchers weigh future with wolves
- Agenda 21 comes to Brazil: Whole towns being evicted
- A Jewell Who’s Rough on Jobs – Commentary
- EPA won’t appeal – Federal judged ruled EPA overstepped bounds in trying to regulate stormwater
- Congressman’s Letter to Park Service Takes Issue with Attempts to Block Public Access In Yosemite
- U.S. Claims Court To Hear Case Involving Unlawful Seizure of Livestock by U.S. Forest Service
- Kittitas Co., WA: Water bank funding in question
- Dungeness Water Rule: Control of the water – control of the people
- Lawsuit against EPA seeks evidence of hidden messages
- New homeschooling program to be offered by Ron Paul; K-5 at no fee
- WA State Reps battle UN Agenda 21 with new bills
- Maryland Rain Tax Goes After Residents With Driveways
- Washington activist plans to help educate legislators about Agenda 21
- Resistance grows due to heavy-hand of CAO | Guest Column
- State Ban on UN Agenda 21 Clears Arizona Senate
- Bainbridge Island, WA: Property owners group prepares for legal fight
- Supreme Court gives timber industry victory against environmentalists
- Judge rules largely in favor of Utah on rural roads dispute
- GOP questions Obama’s expansion of national parks
- Olympic National Park holds info sessions on new Wilderness Plan
- Lawmakers debate cougar hunting bills
- Could this lawsuit really kill “Obamacare”?
- Wenatchee, WA: Wolf sightings abound, some close to home
- The Economist has a climate change of heart
- Montana Bill Would Define Hydro as Renewable Power
- Commentary: Too much land in federal hands stunts Nevada’s economic growth
- WWU scientist debunks myths about CO2, climate change
- U.S. government seeks $18 million refund from timber counties
- Herrera Beutler addresses future of Gifford Pinchot roads
- Letter: Olympic National Park – 75 years
March 2013 News/Commentary
- The U.N.’s latest attempt to shackle the U.S.
- EPA won’t appeal courtroom win for Cuccinelli, Fairfax – oversteps bounds on stormwater regs
- WA: Ecology buying water rights from irrigators at pennies on the dollar to “sell back” at a profit?
- CA: Agenda 21 stokes property-rights fears
- WA: Ecology developing new water standards
- Facts versus fears: DDT
- San Juans among 5 new national monuments to be named by Obama
- Whatcom Co., WA: Water Planning Hijacked, Needs Council Attention
- The Other Drone Question: Is Obama Building a Federal Police Force?
- The Difference between Planning and Social Engineering
- Skagit Co., WA: Envision Skagit 2060 – RIP?
- WA: Sequim policies hurt business, some merchants say about sign rules, ‘impact’ fees
- Ind. school voucher ruling could influence others
- What happens when the Central Planners fail?
- ID resolution would call for State’s management of federal lands
- WA: House OKs greenhouse gas bill, whether it’s needed or not
- Editorial: Clallam County “Dungeness Water Rule” – Get It In Writing
- ID: Bills would provide money for wolf control, compensation
- ORE: Wolves hard to break of attacking cattle, expert says
- Group raises half funds needed to challenge Dungeness water rule
- H.R. 808, the Department of Peacebuilding Act of 2013
- Timber industry challenges spotted owl habitat
- WA State bill would “reign in” ‘underground economy’
- Commentary: Who’s paying for the cost of 41% more sediment in dam removal?
- The dam removal “experiment”: Elwha gnaws away at a century of sediment
- Oklahoma House Passes Bill to Ban UN Agenda 21
- A legal water question, about “saved water and instream flows”
- Another million dollar study? Governor wants to put teeth into greenhouse gas regulations
- Climate Change: A natural cycle or man-made?
- Inslee climate change bill passes state Senate
- Cantwell introduces bill to boost hydro
- Agenda 21, The Wildlands Project, and the Earth Charter concerns local citizens
- Ordinance and Resolution Pertaining to Smart Meter Passed in Campwood Texas
- Ag interests split over water fee increases
- Legislators move bills on generating power from irrigation canals
- Water rule mitigation certificates remain elusive
- Appeals court weighs arguments in SE Oregon grazing case
- Wild Olympic Campaign increases the chance of catastrophic fire on the Peninsula
- Our elected representatives aren’t representing the ‘people’
February 2013 News/Commentary
- Kintner targets United Nation’s Agenda 21 in Nebraska Legislature
- New CAO rules not backed by science | Guest Column
- WA State Farm Bureau weighs in on bills in committee
- Open letter to City Council: EPA mandates make water costs too high without local input
- Commentary: We Wish To Be At The Table
- Where the States stand on Obamacare’s Medical Expansion
- EPA Ex-boss Jackson Caught Breaking Law, Scamming U.S. Taxpayers
- Federal court dismisses suit against Elwha hatchery; tribe drops nonnative steelhead stocking plan
- In Their Own Words: Climate Alarmists Debunk Their ‘Science’
- Group of 2nd Amendment-supporting gun makers refusing to sell arms to gun-restricting States
- Commentary: Deprived Of Our Water
- Tiny counties seek exemption from Growth Management Act
- Seattle police ending its unmanned drone program, says McGinn
- Drones take center stage as controversy grows
- Olympia bills offer some hope for positive change
- Washington state prepares to take on TSA
- WA: A Movement Has Begun For Parental Notification on Abortion
- Judge sides with conservationists – no shipping megaloads through “wild and scenic rivers” areas
- Paying per mile: New technology could charge drivers a road use fee
- Is the Dungeness Water Rule etched in stone? Perhaps not…
- Commentary: How will the DOE Dungeness Water Rule work in Clallam County?
- Next step in “Smart” metering; control of energy usage remotely at power company’s discretion
- In WA State Senate, Republicans put new muscle behind old pursuits
- Army drill scares residents on Houston’s south side
- Video: Immigrant citizen makes case for 2nd amendment rights at hearing
- Senator’s Plan Makes Tax Returns the Size of a Postcard
- Cheap Energy Could ‘Re-industrialize’ America
- San Juan County regulations “unfriendly” toward local farmer
January 2013 News/Commentary
- Commentary on The Earth Charter
- WA State Bill Watch – Jan. 29, 2013
- Open letter to Ecology: Show us where you are authorized by law to follow UN Agenda 21 policies
- Open letter to DOE: Does Ecology exceed EPA requirements?
- The link between the West Nile virus and ‘wetlands’
- Can someone get a union dues refund?
- Commentary: PUBLIC INFORMATION online and readily available to the public
- GOP lawmakers want eminent domain regs strengthened
- Royal City farmer to appeal Ecology’s $20,000 erosion fine
- Woman arrested for refusing to allow utility to install ‘smart meter’
- Ecology’s Q&A session in Sequim about water ‘rule’ leaves many unanswered questions
- Clallam County has water; property owners are entitled to use of that water
- Repealing GMA? Might Washington follow Florida’s lead?
- Land Trust Scams on the Rise
- Property owners air grievances with Growth Management Act
- WA State Reps battle UN Agenda 21 with new bills
- Sheriffs, state lawmakers push back on gun control
- Thousands of gun rights supporters rally in Olympia
- Holder begs court to stop document release on ‘Fast and Furious’
- Canyon County sheriff says he won’t enforce Obama’s new gun restrictions
- Koontz gets hearing at the High Court over property rights
- The Public Trust Doctrine & the Dept. of Ecology
- Washington State Bills under consideration – 1/14/2013
- Bill to share wolves touted
- Report: ‘Affordable’ housing actually costs more to build
- Obama’s Plan to Disarm Law Abiding Citizens
- Commentary: East end county commissioner McEntire: A refreshing change
- Sheriff will not obey unlawful, unconstitutional orders
- Local governments deal with avalanche of records requests
- Australia protests gun ban (video)
- Water “rule” restricts water use; thousands of acres affected
- Government Schools Now Tagging and Tracking Pupils – Are there no limits?
- EPA: Green Gone Wild
- Washington lawmaker to propose moving wolves near supporters
- Vancouver BC residents resist “Smart Meters”
- America for sale? Michigan town near Ohio could become ‘China City’
- Bureaucrats unfairly charge for permits -U. S. Supreme Court to hear case
- Sportsmen Groups Sue FWP Commission to Challenge Wolf Decision
- Environmental group sues over road maintenance
- Planning to Stifle Human Ingenuity
- Nevadans’ Fight Against Smart Meters
December 2012 News/Commentary
- Home Gardening Forbidden? The Battlefront in the Front Yard
- ‘Smart’ Meter opt-out for Texas: Unacceptable
- U.S. Taxpayers Will Continue to Pay More Than One-Fifth of U.N. Budget
- Why Government Employee Collective Bargaining Must Be Reformed Now
- NRA Has Higher Favorability Rating than Both Obama and the Media
- Oklahoma senator’s bill targets controversial U.N. Agenda 21 plan
- Feinstein Goes For Broke With New Gun-Ban Bill
- Water group gears up to fight Caldwell over drains
- EPA chief Lisa Jackson announces resignation
- Washington State Senators Cross Aisle and Tilt Ideological Balance
- Proposal Would Lower Smart Meter Opt-Out Fee
- Washington tribes develop own wolf plans
- New Cattle Producers of Washington leader: Bureaucrats, leave ranchers alone
- Siskiyou County judge rules in ranchers’ favor in water suit
- Clallam County “Outdoor” Water Use – Limited or Forbidden by WA State Dept. of Ecology
- Time to Give Up or Time to Fight On?
- Will booting ICLEI make it easier to implement Agenda 21?
- Indiana Introduces Bill Nullifying UN ‘Agenda 21′
- Texas town allows teachers to carry concealed guns
- What did our FOUNDERS say about “gun control”?
- Officials concerned about possible forest merger – Would create 6 million acre forest, crossing State lines
- Casper, Wyo: Police: Nail salon customer packs heat, gunman leaves
- Advocate: Farmers support state control of public lands
- The Drug Factor
- Kittitas County: DOE Water Proposal could hurt financially – Would shift 71,000 acres of land to ‘public’ ownership
- Florida’s land conservation program crawls back from the dead
- WA State studies taxing car owners based on how much they drive
- New “Water ‘Management’ Rule” by WA State Dept. of Ecology a “travesty”
- Freedom Threatened By Plan To Federalize Local Government In Florida
- Vilsack gets earful in California town hall meeting – Residents express frustration over loss of jobs for spotted owl
- Federal Government Loses Big in Supreme Court Property Rights Case
- Water testing by agency questioned in State Dept. of Ecology’s case against rancher
- Silt & Logjams in our Rivers: Who is responsible?
- Living In A Post-CAO World – Critical Areas Ordinance passes in San Juan County
- Internet Treaty Talks Begin Amid Fears of Censorship
- Running, horseback riding on Dungeness Spit to disappear – Comment period to end soon
- Majority of Americans Recognize Christ in Christmas
- Senate Rejects UN Disability Treaty
- Water study raises issues – Researchers find no proof conservation reduces pollution
- Commentary: Part 2 – Our Collective Elected Government in Action
- Feds will consider dropping ESA listing of Orca, in response to PLF petition
- Independence Forever! Don’t Ratify the UN Disabilities Treaty!
- Feds sued over halting Tahoe National Forest access for off-road recreationists
November 2012 News/Commentary
- How Washington State is using Legislative privilege to stifle Right to Know
- Growers weigh canal spending – Odessa water project could cost up to $17,000 per acre
- No more running, riding near spit?
- ‘Poverty’ like we’ve never seen it
- Dungeness Water Rule: Working the numbers
- Can the EPA end logging? Supreme Court to decide
- Washington Dept. of Ecology restricts water use in Sequim area
- Bring on the “wetlands” – West Nile virus continues to rise
- Obama Admin locks up 1.6 million acres from oil development
- Thanksgiving Eve Surprise: Fed to block off 9M acres for Spotted Owl
- Oceans Refuse To Cooperate: Global “Warming” (1.3ºF over 140 years) “On Pause”
- Dungeness Water Rule: Signed, sealed, almost delivered
- State Supreme Court deciding whether salmon or property owners get water
- Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Proclamation Declared Thanksgiving a National Holiday
- Taxpayers Foil State Revenue Schemes: Penny/Oz. Soda Tax, 500% Tobacco Tax Hike – And More
- Alabama governor signs bill to stop Agenda 21
- Two counties – same problem – water and land use regulations
- Dungeness Water Rule Signed by the Ecology Director
- Dungeness Rule due in late November
- WA farmers block federal drones and Agenda 21
- Final Dungeness water rule to be signed Friday
- Fiscal cliff explained
- The U.N. Arms Trade Treaty: Are Our 2nd Amendment Rights Part Of The Deal?
- Real danger in U.N. arms pact even if U.S. doesn’t sign?
- Over $60,000 in Welfare Spent Per Household in Poverty, says report
- UN celebrates Obama re-election by pushing global gun control
- Is U.N. Internet Takeover Coming?
- MD discusses effects of Obamacare
- No evidence conservation practices reducing pollution
- 6000 farmers and rural landowners DENIED WATER in the CLOSED Skagit River watershed
- Response to questions on Dungeness water management
- More grants to restrict shorelines, bring owners “into compliance”
- Open Letter to WA State Representatives about wilderness areas
- Complaints crop up in Ohio of early voting machines marking Romney votes for Obama
- HUD eCon: Government Planning is Coming to Your Community
- Washington State: Ballot errors start to crop up
October 2012 News/Commentary
- Regional planning brings regional governance
- 101 and Planning 102 is…
- The transformation of government, by Henry Lamb
- Recall of Councilor Poppaw Based on Violations of Oath of Office
- States’ right and UN monitors
- Armed Services Chair Demands of Obama: Whom Did You Order to Do What on 9/11/12?
- Farm Bureau challenges county’s new Critical Areas Ordinance
- Federal agencies disagree on buffers
- Wild Olympics – Oct. 8, 1992 to Oct. 29, 2012
- Eight Tribes go after DOE Water Rules Amendment
- EPA Ponders Expanded Regulatory Power In Name of ‘Sustainable Development’
- One-fifth of 2 percent GDP growth was increased government spending
- Green Climate Fund Demands Diplomatic Immunity
- Book Review: Eco-Fascists How Radical Conservationists are Destroying our Natural Heritage
- Wyoming: As Wolves Return to the West, Greens Go to Court
- Commentary: National Heritage Areas: The Land Grabs Continue
- Sequim officials sign on with Wild Olympics
- Pearl’s Commentary: Tribal casinos and water
- Feds Give Welfare to the Dead, Deny Medicare to the Living
- Obama’s Debate Coach Team: Senator John Kerry and….Who?
- Desperate dairymen tell their stories at California rally
- Judge agrees cutthroat trout doesn’t need protection
- How is Welfare Spending Shattering All-Time Highs?
September 2012 News/Commentary
- Military Court to Review Order Forcing Soldiers to Serve Under United Nations
- Dungeness Water Rule debate continues
- People for Puget Sound is ceasing operations
- Rochester NH City Council Squashes Federal Sustainability Program
August 2012 News/Commentary
- Wyoming Congresswoman calls for limits on domestic drone surveillance
- Recreation groups file suit to stop illegal wilderness
- Realtors want revisions to water rule
- Editorial: Anacortes: Taking water away from the people so they can sell it
- Has current land commissioner sacrificed forest health for politics, asks Didier
- Commentary: How will the DOE Dungeness Water Rule work in Clallam County?
- U.S. Debt On Track to Hit $16 Trillion Within Week
- Despite Democrats’ Warnings, Private Medicare Plans Find Success
- Ranchers live in the shadow of wolves
- Houston woman blames smart meter for house fire
- Rosa Koire to speak on Agenda 21
- •Appeals Court Overturns Hage
- WEST NILE VIRUS- WETLANDS AND MOSQUITOES – Cause and Effect
- PUD Commissioner: Trying to Find a Cost Effective Approach to Meeting the Mandates
- Energy Secretary Chu Threatens Low Cost Power
- DOE’s water plan ‘regulatory taking’? Hydroleogist speaks out about DOE’s actions
- Progress being made on new DOE watershed rule, says county commissioner
- Federal Government May Soon Require “Black Boxes” in Cars – Big Brother May Ride in Your Car With You
- Dicks, Murray tout their Wild Olympics plan
- Murray, Dicks promote Wild Olympics bill
- Justice Department Failing to Use Key Tool to Fight Voter Fraud- Seems More Interested in Fighting Voter ID, Says New Paper
- Judge Upholds Pennsylvania Voter ID Law in the Face of Flawed Attacks by the American Civil Liberties Union
- Small Business Wins One
- How Obama Is Robbing The Suburbs To Pay For The Cities
- ‘Smart Meter’ commercial launched
- Coordination Shoves Lizard off the ESA List
- GOP Senators Sink Law of the Sea Treaty; ‘This Threat to Sovereignty’
- Carlsborg residents question need for sewer system, infrastructure in such a rural community
- WA State to spend $1.5 billion for fish culverts?
- Investigators recover knife in morning trail attack
- Justice hits Gibson Guitars with $300G fine over fingerboards
- DOJ Raids Gibson Guitars looking for Illegal Wood
- Countdown To CAOmageddon: Flaw #8 – Science Fiction
- Forum Tuesday on Carlsborg sewer cost
- Oregon Man Sentenced to 30 Days in Jail — for Collecting Rainwater on His Property
- The Trojan Heron follows the Critical Areas Code on the San Juan Islands
- Environmental activists work to take away Washington’s coal
- Obama Campaign Sues in Bid to Suppress Military Vote
- Malaria and other mosquito-vectored diseases are a brutal form of population control
- Court Releases Final Decision on Eldorado National Forest Lawsuit
- Something’s Fishy with New Rules Written by Unseen Bureaucrats
July 2012 News/Commentary
- Dungeness Water Rule: Two ‘yeas,’ one ‘probably’
- Water use to be limited to domestic “inside” use only in certain areas, according to DOE draft map
- Politically correct light bulbs requires pages of new regulations and fines
- Glover: Comments on instream flow and restoration – open letters to legislators
- NPS Bike Ban Lifted – Local Officials Can Consider Allowing Bikes on Trails Anti-recreation groups and NPS advocacy groups go ballistic in opposition
- Water rule slows development in Kittitas
- Activist calls for “Process of Coordination” as means for citizen’s involvement in government regulations
Coming Soon – A Whole New “Agenda 21” through Rio-20 – check out the UN’s own website to see what’s coming. http://www.uncsd2012.org/rio20/ If you don’t know what “Sustainable Development” is, click here for background information. UPDATE: Read the marked-up version of UN Future We Want Major Group Comments which could cost an American family of four $1,325.00 per year – see Rio+20-financial-commitments-world-bank-GNP. Stay on top of each day at Rio here: www.cfact.tv
Read: Marked-up draft of UN Rio+20 agenda reveals shocking “sustainability” wish list.
June 2012 News/Commentary
- Clallam, PUD take aim at sewer project
- Rio+20: ICLEI Members Admit “Bait and Switch” to Boost Climate Agenda
- EPA power grab to regulate ditches, gullies on private property
- EPA out of control? No, they are in (totalitarian-centralized) control
- Five major ObamaCare taxes that will hit your wallet in 2013
- Clallam County approves letter to Ecology on Dungeness water rule
- Clallam County commissioners draft response to Dungeness water rule
- Citizens voice extreme concerns at water management meeting
- Agency metering rule to require mitigation fees, legality questionable
- Well metering, “mitigation” payments to be presented by DOE; public hearing follows
- Tell Your Congressperson to Eliminate Funding for Animal ID
- Bed Bath & Beyond Executives Questioned Over Company’s “Sustainability” Efforts
- CAPR goes on record against Ecology proposals
- Godfather of Global Green Thinking Steps Out of Shadows at Rio+20
- Sustainability Org mocks Glenn Beck at conference; wants to adopt his tactics
- Feds evicting mobile homes at North Dakota lake
- What is the COST to the county for Commissioners expanding the buffers?
- Border Patrol group calls for Holder’s resignation
- BLUERIBBON COALITION CRITICIZES U.S. FOREST SERVICE PROPOSED RULE
- County increases buffers to development near streams
- Wolf hunt opponents forgo appeal to Supreme Court
- Response to Senator Cantwell’s comments on the tear-down of Elwha dams
- Cosmopolis City Council issues resolution against Wild Olympics Agenda
- THE ECTOPIANS HAVE ARRIVED
- Group moves ahead with expose of ‘Smart Meter’ concerns
- Report: UN to consider $1,300 green tax on US
- ACLJ Urges New York School to Remove Ban on “God Bless the USA” at Kindergarten Graduation
- Marked-up draft of UN Rio+20 agenda reveals shocking “sustainability” wish list.
- North Dakota voters to decide on abolishing property tax
- Fight over sheep continues in Idaho federal court
- 2nd Amendment Foundation, Calguns Foundation Target San Francisco Bay Area Gun Confiscations
- EPA power grab to regulate ditches, gullies on private property
- Wild Olympics Part I: Ideas run ‘wild’ around Olympics
- Wild Olympics Part II: Wilderness vows made, not kept
- Alabama Bans U.N. Agenda 21 Sovereignty Surrender
- Myths and Facts about Smart Meters – a Consumer’s Response
- Rio + 20 conference: Negotiators producing a mammoth, messy and expensive grab bag of regulations and demands
- Agency economist says water rule will cost millions
- The West fires back Utah takes land-rights issue to next level … will Nevada be next?
- Washington versus the West – States are challenging Congress’s ability to control Western lands
- PLF client Vicki Luhrs wins the right to save her home from erosion
- Why government employee collective bargaining laws must be reformed now
- Fish and Wildlife Commission approves land transactions
- Editorial: Toss Wild Olympics plan completely
- Rio + 20 Conference in Rio de Janeiro to discus Public Private Partnerships – Beware!
- Local Realtors issue DOE Water Rule Alert
- Alabama Adopts First Official State Ban on UN Agenda 21
- Seattle judge overturns two-thirds vote for tax increases
- Bill would make it easier to kill Oregon wolves
- Farmer panic! Crops die as gov’t blocks wells
May 2012 News/Commentary
- First Man Arrested With Drone Evidence Vows to Fight Case November 19, 2012
- Changing the Way We Govern Ourselves July 3, 2012
- The Delphi Technique — What Is It? June 27, 2012
- Climategate 2.0 exposes climate science hypocrisy on eve of UN’s Durban Conference June 22, 2012
- Wild Olympics — not much middle ground June 15, 2012
- State nears 1 million acres set aside for elk assistance June 12, 2012
- Fish or Foul on the Klamath River: Saving Siskiyou County (Video) May 31, 2012
- Citizen Coalition Requests Federal Lands to Be Returned to the Counties May 31, 2012
- Letter to the Editor: UN vs Religion May 30, 2012
- Kansas governor signs bill effectively banning Islamic law May 28, 2012
- House reviews U.N. plan to regulate internet May 28, 2012
- In Memoriam: Columnist Henry Lamb dies at 74 May 27, 2012
- Sharply Higher Electric Bills Coming To Your Home Soon May 25, 2012
- Clinton Urges Passage of Law of Sea Treaty May 25, 2012
- Oversight panel gets tough, moves to slam brakes on Obama’s runaway EPA May 25, 2012
- UN Infiltration Through “Soft Law” May 25, 2012
- Stop Push to Raise Retail Prices, J.C. Penney May 25, 2012
March 2012 News/Commentary
- Ocean County, New Jersey, Blasts UN Agenda 21 in Resolution
- Fork in the roadless: Will Colorado use federal or state-specific rules?
Previous Stories:
February 2012 News/Commentary
Texas Supreme Court ruling on groundwater a victory for property owners – Star-Telegram
Sen. Rand Paul proposes bill (S.2122) to clarify the definition of “navigable waters” – PLF
Fireplaces, wood stoves now under attack – Letter to the editor from Randy Dutton
Gorge management plan inadequate, court rules – Capital Press
Commentary: Penn Judge: Muslims Allowed to Attack People for Insulting Mohammad – Yahoo News
Bill sponsor says no deal yet on Columbia water – Capital Press
Washington State Hot Bills 2012 Legislative Session – Freedom Foundation (outside link)
Washington Supreme Court invalidates Mason County conservation assessment – Freedom Foundation
Letter to the Editor: Spreading Mass Awareness About Dangers of Smart Meters – Judi Hangartner
Florida repeals Smart Growth Law – by Wendell Cox
Clallam County citizens testify against “instream flow” rule – by Lois Krafsky-Perry and Sue Forde, Citizen Review
Dungeness water rule hearing draws crowd, resistance – PDN (outside link)
Earmark investigation: Rep. Norm Dicks and Puget Sound – Washington Post, with comments by Randy Dutton
In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, any copyrighted work in this message is distributed under fair use without profit or payment for non-profit research and educational purposes only. [Ref. http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml]