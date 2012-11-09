Subscribe to Newsletter

LEARN MORE ABOUT AGENDA 21
& THE WILDLANDS PROJECT
at the NWRI.ORG website. 

US Counties, Cities, begin to listen to citizens and withdraw from ICLEI

List of US Cities & Counties having membership in ICLEI

Coming Soon – A Whole New “Agenda 21” through Rio-20 – check out the UN’s own website to see what’s coming. http://www.uncsd2012.org/rio20/  If you don’t know what “Sustainable Development” is, click here for background information. UPDATE:  Read the marked-up version of UN Future We Want Major Group Comments which could cost an American family of four $1,325.00 per year – see Rio+20-financial-commitments-world-bank-GNP.  Stay on top of each day at Rio here: www.cfact.tv

 

Read: Marked-up draft of UN Rio+20 agenda reveals shocking “sustainability” wish list.

Previous Stories:

 

Texas Supreme Court ruling on groundwater a victory for property owners – Star-Telegram

 

Sen. Rand Paul proposes bill (S.2122) to clarify the definition of “navigable waters” – PLF

 

Fireplaces, wood stoves now under attack – Letter to the editor from Randy Dutton

Gorge management plan inadequate, court rules – Capital Press

Commentary: Penn Judge: Muslims Allowed to Attack People for Insulting Mohammad – Yahoo News

 

Bill sponsor says no deal yet on Columbia water – Capital Press

 

Washington State Hot Bills 2012 Legislative Session – Freedom Foundation (outside link)

 

Washington Supreme Court invalidates Mason County conservation assessment – Freedom Foundation

 

Letter to the Editor: Spreading Mass Awareness About Dangers of Smart Meters – Judi Hangartner

 

Florida repeals Smart Growth Law – by Wendell Cox

 

Clallam County citizens testify against “instream flow” rule – by Lois Krafsky-Perry and Sue Forde, Citizen Review

 

Dungeness water rule hearing draws crowd, resistance – PDN (outside link)

 

Earmark investigation: Rep. Norm Dicks and Puget Sound – Washington Post, with comments by Randy Dutton

